A better F1 TV app means a better F1 viewing experience

Formula 1 is and has always been about constant improvement. There isn’t a team in the paddock that takes its current level of performance as being “good enough.” Likewise, F1 itself is ever seeking better ways to bring the experience from the track and into the living room as is seen through the latest raft of improvements to the F1 TV app.

Starting this weekend, enjoy the dips, twists and turns of the stunning Algarve International Circuit and the Formula 1 Heineken Grand Prix of Portugal like never before and carry on all the way to the final round in Abu Dhabi.

F1 TV access starts at just $26.99 per year, while the full F1 TV Pro experience that includes live streams of every practice, qualifying and race, including F1, F2 and F3 as well as Porsche Supercup, is just $79.99 per year — less than $4 per grand prix. Pro subscribers also get access to all session replays as soon as they conclude.

Whichever plan you choose, you also get over 1,600 hours of race archives, plus new and exclusive behind the scenes programming and features all hosted on a market-leading platform that now delivers faster speeds at 50 frames per second for the most high-definition and seamless viewing enjoyment.

This season also sees enhanced playback controls that enable you to join a live session in progress or start it from the beginning even while it’s in progress. Plus, scroll back or pause the action at any point in the broadcast for those in-case you missed it, or just need to see it again moments.

As before, there’s still the ability to select your own on-board cameras as well as access to live timing and data that’s almost as if you were on the pit wall yourself.

The F1 TV app is now available for American viewers on Roku, allowing you to watch all your favorite F1 programming right off your TV screen, while Apple TV and Google Chromecast devices can now cast from your mobile device to your big screen with just one simple click.

And with so much programming to choose from, the F1 TV app features enhanced search functionality to more easily find footage of John Watson’s remarkable win at Long Beach in 1983 coming from the back of the grid, Ayrton Senna’s wet weather masterpiece at Donnington in 1993 or Jacques Villeneuve passing Michael Schumacher around the outside at Estoril in 1997 all the way through to Lewis Hamilton winning a seventh title in 2020.

Now, there are more reasons than ever before to try an F1 TV subscription. And just as every squad from Mercedes to Haas F1 Team will keep pushing the bounds of performance, you can count on F1 TV continuing to roll out more improvements in the future.

To get learn more and sign up for your F1 TV subscription visit formula1.com or download the F1 TV at your favorite app store.

