VSCDA opens season today, continues with weekend event at GingerMan

After kicking off the season today with its perennially popular Drivers School, Vintage Sports Car Drivers Association will start racing at this weekend’s Spring Brake at GingerMan Raceway.

The group will launch the first round Sunday of a new four-event V8 Short Track Challenge Series announced in this February Vintage Motorsport story.

“We have nine entrants for the opening round, which I am very excited about,” series organizer Brian Garcia said. “The roster includes two new VSCDA drivers who are in the Drivers School. I think this series will be a great way to usher them into the club and help provide them a support network to ensure their continued success in the sport.”

