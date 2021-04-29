VIDEO: RACER’s INDYCAR Debrief featuring Colton Herta

St. Petersburg race winner Colton Herta joins hosts Conor Daly and Jen Horsey, plus RACER editor-in-chief Laurence Foster, for episode 2 of RACER’s INDYCAR Debrief powered by INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge.

Herta, the youngest race winner in NTT IndyCar Series history, and Daly, driver of the No. 59 Carlin Chevy this weekend, look back on Herta’s dominant performance in Florida and preview the oval doubleheader at super-fast Texas Motor Speedway.

You can check out if their INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge Driven by Firestone picks are grounded in any reality, and find out why the heat was on – literally – around the streets of St. Pete.

Watch below or click here to watch on the RACER Channel on YouTube.

