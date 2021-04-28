WeatherTech Challenge Concours returning to streets of Elkhart Lake

Road America has announced that the popular race car and sports car concours — traditions of the WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman — will return to the village of Elkhart Lake July 16-17. The race car parade from Road America to the village of Elkhart Lake also will be allowed.

The number of car entries for both of the concours will be limited; a competitor race entry is required for the July 16 race car event or the July 17 sports car event.

“We are extremely appreciative of the time and expertise the Village of Elkhart Lake has made in this decision,” Road America President and General Manager Mike Kertscher said. “We remain committed to the village, and we appreciate the tremendous support from various local businesses as we move through 2021 and beyond.”

Get all event info at VintageMotorsport.com.