RPM Foundation introduces Futures class at Hilton Head Island Concours

Challenging the perception that younger generations aren’t interested in classic cars, the RPM Futures Class is designated for individuals age 30 or younger or who are actively enrolled in a restoration program — and who have had a significant role in restoring or preserving their vehicle.

Its sponsor, the RPM Foundation, recently announced that the Futures class will be held for the first time at the Nov. 5-7 Hilton Head Island Concours, and then rolled out at Concours events across the country.

Jason Wenig, owner of The Creative Workshop in Dania Beach, Florida, worked with the RPM Foundation to establish the new class.

