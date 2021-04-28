Keselowski to lead Kansas field

Fresh off a win last weekend, Brad Keselowski will start from the pole at Kansas Speedway.

Keselowski will be joined on the front row by William Byron. Michael McDowell starts third, which is his fourth top-five starting spot of the season.

Kevin Harvick starts fourth, and Matt DiBenedetto starts fifth. All five drivers were the top five finishers at Talladega Superspeedway.

The rest of the starting top 10 are Austin Dillon starting sixth, Ryan Blaney starting seventh, Christopher Bell starting eighth, Kyle Busch starting ninth, and Cole Custer starting 10th.

Points leader Denny Hamlin starts 20th. Hamlin also won the first race at Kansas last season.

Austin Cindric makes another Cup Series start with Team Penske this weekend. Cindric starts 38th. And Matt Mills starts 39th and last, making his Cup Series debut with BJ McLeod Motorsports.

The Buschy McBusch Race 400 is Sunday, 3 p.m. ET on Fox.

STARTING LINE-UP