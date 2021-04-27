Valvoline joins Byron, Larson as primary sponsor for select races

Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson and William Byron have picked up primary sponsorship from Valvoline for races this season and 2022.

It is welcome news for Larson’s No. 5 team, which continues to add partners in his first season with the team. Valvoline will be on Larson Chevrolet Camaro for three NASCAR Cup Series races this season and next, with the colors debuting this year at Nashville Superspeedway (June 20). Daytona International Speedway (Aug. 28) and Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 18) will be the two other events.

Valvoline will also donate to the Kyle Larson Foundation based on Larson’s performance at Nashville – their first race together. The company will donate $5 for each lap Larson completes in the Ally 400 and an additional $5,000 for a top-five finish. Larson launched the foundation in March with a focus on benefitting youth, families, and communities in need.

“To be a member of Team Valvoline is really cool for me,” Larson said. “In addition to what they do with Hendrick Motorsports, they’re a longtime supporter of grassroots racing, which is a huge passion of mine. I’m excited to work with a sponsor with so much history, and I truly appreciate the generous commitment they’ve already made to support our foundation and the ‘Drive for 5’ program. That level of confidence and partnership is really meaningful. I hope to repay them with trips to victory lane and important off-the-track work with the foundation and other initiatives.”

Valvoline will appear on Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro in two races this season and next. The colors will first run with Bryon at Darlington Raceway (May 9) and then at the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 10).

“The events we get to run with Valvoline this year are awesome,” said Byron. “We have a ‘throwback’ paint scheme coming for Darlington that fans are going to love. For me, the ROVAL is a special race because it’s my home track and in the playoffs. Valvoline is a major partner of Hendrick Motorsports. I’m looking forward to the chance to work more closely with them and do some fun things together.”

Valvoline is already the Official Lubricants Partner of Hendrick Motorsports and a full-season associate on all four cars. The five races they will run with Larson and Byron are an increase from the three-race program they’ve done Hendrick from 2018-2020.

Larson and Byron are headed to the playoffs are wins early in the season. Byron earned his third career win in the Cup Series with a dominating performance at Homestead-Miami Speedway at the end of February. Larson, meanwhile, returned to victory lane for the first time since 2019 when he scored the victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March.

“There’s tremendous energy around NASCAR this season,” said Rick Hendrick. “To see the enthusiasm of a partner like Valvoline to build on its already robust program and do more in the sport is very rewarding. Kyle and William are having strong years – each with a win already – and we look forward to seeing them in those iconic Valvoline colors. It’s a relationship we are extremely proud to grow.”