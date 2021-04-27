The Week In IndyCar, April 26, Listener Q&A
The Week In IndyCar, April 26, Listener Q&A
Marshall Pruett
April 27, 2021 7:58 AM
It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.
Another avalanche of questions came in following after Round 2 at St. Petersburg, so it’s one long episode this week to cover Colton Herta’s growth, the pair of crashes between Andretti and RLL drivers, and all manner of items from a race with a surprising amount of drama to unpack.
Marshall Pruett
The 2021 season marks Marshall Pruett's 35th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
