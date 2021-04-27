Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, April 26, Listener Q&A

Barry Cantrell/Motorsport Images

The Week In IndyCar, April 26, Listener Q&A

Podcasts

The Week In IndyCar, April 26, Listener Q&A

By April 27, 2021 7:58 AM

By |

It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

Another avalanche of questions came in following after Round 2 at St. Petersburg, so it’s one long episode this week to cover Colton Herta’s growth, the pair of crashes between Andretti and RLL drivers, and all manner of items from a race with a surprising amount of drama to unpack.

, , , , Podcasts

Featured Post

Watch now - RACER’s IndyCar Fantasy Update: The St. Pete edition

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home