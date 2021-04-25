Photos: HSR’s Mitty at Road Atlanta

Friday’s schedule was altered a bit to include some of the racing scheduled for a precipitation-filled Saturday at Historic SportsCar Racing’s 43rd running of The Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. VM contributor Robin Thompson is there to capture all of the action, and here is his latest batch of images from the event. Look for a full write-up in the July/Aug issue of Vintage Motorsport magazine and stay tuned for more throughout the weekend.

