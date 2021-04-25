Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Photos: HSR’s Mitty at Road Atlanta

Robin Thompson/Vintage Motorsport

Photos: HSR’s Mitty at Road Atlanta

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

Photos: HSR’s Mitty at Road Atlanta

By April 25, 2021 9:36 AM

By |

Friday’s schedule was altered a bit to include some of the racing scheduled for a precipitation-filled Saturday at Historic SportsCar Racing’s 43rd running of The Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. VM contributor Robin Thompson is there to capture all of the action, and here is his latest batch of images from the event. Look for a full write-up in the July/Aug issue of Vintage Motorsport magazine and stay tuned for more throughout the weekend.

See the full gallery at VintageMotorsport.com.

, , Vintage Motorsport / Historic, vintagemotorsport.com

Featured Post

Watch now - RACER’s IndyCar Fantasy Update: The St. Pete edition

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://autotimenews.com/photos-hsrs-mitty-at-road-atlanta/ Photos: HSR’s Mitty at Road Atlanta – Auto news

    […] Source link […]

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home