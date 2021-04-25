Lux scores second feature win at HSR Mitty at Road Atlanta

The Dual Sasco Sports International/American Challenge races didn’t disappoint Saturday at the 43rd Historic Sportscar Racing Mitty as the pair of flat-out sprints – with nearly 70 combined entries – brought Saturday’s Day 2 of this year’s Mitty to an exciting and competitive conclusion.

Eric Lux and Goldcrest Motorsports scored their second straight 43rd Mitty feature race win with an overall and Porsche class victory in Sasco Sports Race A for larger displacement cars.

Lux topped a field of 30-plus entries in his Goldcrest Motorsports 1973 No. 0 Porsche 911 RSR for his second Sasco Sports victory at Road Atlanta in a row. Lux and Goldcrest also won the Sasco Sports International/American Challenge race at the HSR Fall Historics last October at Road Atlanta in the same No. 0 Porsche 911.

Porsche also prevailed in Sasco Sports Race B for smaller cars with Craig Watkins taking a close but flag-to-flag overall and class win in his 1968 No. 46 Porsche 911 prepared by the 901 Shop.

Watkins crossed the finish line just 1.299s ahead of the second-place finisher, but Lux had an even narrower gap in Race A with a scant 0.188s margin of victory.

As he did in last October’s Sasco Sports race win, Lux battled throughout the race with Todd Treffert in his Speedconcepts 1974 No. 141 Porsche 911 IROC prepared by the 901 Shop. Treffert led the race early and kept the pressure on to the finish for the close runner-up result.

David Hinton completed the overall podium and secured third-place Porsche honors in the Heritage Motorsports 1974 No. 114 Porsche 911 RSR.

Two spots behind Hinton, and completing the top-five overall, was Gary Moore who beamed in victory lane as he celebrated his birthday with another Sasco Sports American-class win in his Cobra Automotive 1966 No. 98 Shelby GT350.

Second-place in the American class – in a preview of what was to come in Sasco Sports Race B – was secured by Mike Levine in his V8-powered 1965 No. 4 Chevrolet Corvair.

Levine finished seventh overall and one spot ahead of third-place American-division finisher John McCormick in his 1985 No. 28 Autocraft Cobra Mk IV prepared by Cobra Automotive.

Watkins led every lap for his Sasco Sports Race B overall and Porsche class win but a fast-closing James Reeve kept the pressure on the finish in his 1966 No. 51 Yenko Stinger Corvair.

Reeve set the overall fastest race lap and crossed the finish line in second just 1.299s behind Watkins. The strong runner-up result anchored an unprecedented top-three sweep of Corvair Yenko Stingers to fill the American-class podium.

Michael Leveque in his No. 23 1966 Yenko Stinger finished a solid seventh overall and second in the American division while David Clemens was third in the stars-and-stripes class and 11th overall in his No. 241 1967 Yenko Stinger.

Watkins was joined on the Porsche-class podium by runner-up Bob Lane in his 1969 No. 15 Porsche 911 SC and third-place finisher Joe Sullivan in the Joe Joe Racing 1989 No. 14 Porsche 944 S.

Sasco Sports International class winners were Bob Summerour in Race A and Quinn Derby in Race B.

Summerour drove to victory in the Heritage Motorsports 1972 No. 201 BMW CSL. Second-place in International Race A went to Steven Davison in his pristine Heritage Motorsports-prepared 1962 No. 2 Jaguar XKE while Andrew Meudt took third in his equally immaculate 1985 No. 15 BMW 635 CSI.

Derby finished third behind Watkins and Reeve in his quick 1968 No. 141 Triumph Spitfire to a complete a rare overall podium comprised of the race’s three class winners.

Andre Herke finished a solid fourth overall and second in International Race B in his 1968 No. 16 BMW 2002, just ahead of the similar BMW of John Bibbo.

Bibbo finished fifth overall and earned his second straight Sasco Sports podium finish with a third place showing in his 1976 No. 208 BMW 2002 prepared by Motorsport Services. Bibbo finished second in the final Sasco Sports race of 2020 at Sebring last December in what was his first solo podium finish in HSR competition.

The 43rd HSR Mitty concludes Sunday with its biggest day of competition yet this weekend at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

The day begins with the one-hour B.R.M. Enduro Challenge for the Vintage and GT Classic (GTC) classic classes at 8:15 a.m. ET. The B.R.M. race will be followed at 9:35 a.m. ET by the HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT race.

Following the mandatory Sunday quiet time and an early lunch break, the full schedule picks up again at 12:15 p.m. ET with the Corvette Feature Race, an all-out sprint showcasing nothing but “America’s Sports Car,” which is the Featured Marque of the 43rd Mitty.

The packed schedule concludes with the final HSR WeatherTech Sprint races of the weekend for all Run Groups and the first HSR Classic RS Cup race of the 2021 season.

Tickets are available only at the HSR Driver/Crew Registration office or at the gate at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Information on tickets and pricing is available at www.HSRTickets.com