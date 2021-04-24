Live stream: Monaco Historic GP

Live stream the Monaco Historic Grand Prix, courtesy of The Goodwood Road and Racing channel. An incredible array of classic Formula 1, Grand Prix and sports cars attack the same track that will be used by the modern F1 cars a few weeks from now.

Saturday is qualifying day, with all the cars of the event battling it out for pole position for the races tomorrow. There are F1 cars from the very earliest days of F1 until 1980, sports cars from the 1950s, celebrating the year that the Monaco Grand Prix ran as a sports car race, and even pre-war monsters of the early days of Grand Prix.