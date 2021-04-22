MSR reveals Castroneves Indy 500 colors

Helio Castroneves will carry familiar colors and names on his debut for Meyer Shank Racing at the Indianapolis 500 with AutoNation and SiriusXM sharing co-primary branding on the No. 06 Honda. The two companies, central to MSR’s racing programs, will also be represented on the team’s Indy 500 entry for Jack Harvey in the No. 60 Honda.

“We’re very excited to have AutoNation and SiriusXM join us on our second entry for the 500,” said MSR co-owner Mike Shank. “Both AutoNation and SiriusXM have been an integral part in helping this team grow and we are so thankful that year-after-year, they continue to show their support.”

AutoNation will play an ongoing role with the three-time Indy 500 winner’s entry through its DRV PNK charity program that has raised $26 million so far to combat breast cancer; outside of Indy, AutoNation will take primary sponsorship on the No. 06 Honda at the Long Beach round in September.

“There is a lot of excitement about the Acura Grand Prix at Long Beach being the finale this year, and AutoNation is a great fit for that event as well, so we could not be more pleased to make this announcement,” Shank added.

Castroneves is set to race for MSR at six events in 2021.