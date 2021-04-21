New book examines 70 years of Ferrari F1 cars

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

From its first dedicated racer, the 125, through the transition to rear-engine cars to today’s technological powerhouses, Ferrari has stood out as a top Formula 1 competitor since the series’ inception over 70 years ago. The longest running team in F1, Ferrari has a record 16 constructor’s titles, and its cars have been driven by some of the greatest racers of all time, including Michael Schumacher, Gilles Villeneuve, Phil Hill, Niki Lauda, Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Alonso.

