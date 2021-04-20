The Week In IndyCar, April 20, Listener Q&A

It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

More than 5000 words of questions came in after Round 1 at Barber Motorsport Park, so in Part 1, we dive into Alex Palou’s big win, Pato O’Ward and the strategy calls that made or lost the race, plus Josef Newgarden’s giant crash, Sebastien Bourdais’ supreme result for the Foyt team, Jimmie Johnson’s debut, driving styles and differences, and lots more to process.