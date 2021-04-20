Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, April 20, Listener Q&A

Phillip Abbott/Motorsport Images

The Week In IndyCar, April 20, Listener Q&A

Podcasts

The Week In IndyCar, April 20, Listener Q&A

By April 20, 2021 8:10 AM

By |

It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

More than 5000 words of questions came in after Round 1 at Barber Motorsport Park, so in Part 1, we dive into Alex Palou’s big win, Pato O’Ward and the strategy calls that made or lost the race, plus Josef Newgarden’s giant crash, Sebastien Bourdais’ supreme result for the Foyt team, Jimmie Johnson’s debut, driving styles and differences, and lots more to process.

, , , Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • http://autotimenews.com/the-week-in-indycar-april-20-listener-qa/ The Week In IndyCar, April 20, Listener Q&A – Auto news

    […] Source link […]

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home