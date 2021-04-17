Vintage Indy joins Music City GP weekend

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix has announced that Vintage Indy vehicles will be a part of the NTT IndyCar Series inaugural Aug. 6-8 event on the streets of downtown Nashville.

This event is in addition to the previously announced 2021 schedule for the historic cars that ran in the Indianapolis 500 and other IndyCar contests.

Among the racers will be the Indianapolis record-breaking 1972 Dan Gurney Racing AAR Olsonite Eagle of Bobby Unser, the famed 1968 STP Lotus Turbine, the USAC Championship-winning Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing Samsonite Special, classic front-engine roadsters and more.

