Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Vintage Indy joins Music City GP weekend

Les Tension/Vintage Motorsport

Vintage Indy joins Music City GP weekend

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

Vintage Indy joins Music City GP weekend

By April 17, 2021 9:09 AM

By |

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix has announced that Vintage Indy vehicles will be a part of the NTT IndyCar Series inaugural Aug. 6-8 event on the streets of downtown Nashville.

This event is in addition to the previously announced 2021 schedule for the historic cars that ran in the Indianapolis 500 and other IndyCar contests.

Among the racers will be the Indianapolis record-breaking 1972 Dan Gurney Racing AAR Olsonite Eagle of Bobby Unser, the famed 1968 STP Lotus Turbine, the USAC Championship-winning Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing Samsonite Special, classic front-engine roadsters and more.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.

, , , Vintage Motorsport / Historic, vintagemotorsport.com

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://autotimenews.com/vintage-indy-joins-music-city-gp-weekend/ Vintage Indy joins Music City GP weekend – Auto news

    […] Source link […]

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home