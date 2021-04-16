New track layout revealed for Monaco E-Prix

Formula E, together with the FIA and the Automobile Club de Monaco have today revealed a new track layout to be used for the this year’s Monaco E-Prix, set for May 8.

Increases in car performance and range made throughout the Gen2 era has enabled Formula E to return to the Monaco E-Prix using a longer circuit layout. The 19-turn, 3.32km/2.06-mile track will see the all-electric cars go up the hill after the first turn at Sainte Devote and complete a new section for Formula E, including famous corners around Casino Square, Mirabeau, the Grand Hotel Hairpin and Portier. The LED lights on the halo will also illuminate as the cars make their way through the famous Monaco tunnel for the first time.

This year’s edition will be the fourth running of the Formula E event in Monaco, with the event continuing to be included on the calendar on a biennial basis. The circuit will consist of different curb placement at Sainte Devote, exactly as its inception in 1929, and a change in the chicane layout at T11 on the harbor front on the exit of the tunnel.

The Monaco E-Prix — Round 7 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship — will take place on Saturday, May 8 at 4:00 p.m. local time.