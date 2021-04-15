Roger Penske headed to Goodwood Festival of Speed

“The Captain” Roger Penske will not only preside over over the July 8-11 Goodwood Festival of Speed and its celebration of “The Maestros — Motorsport’s Great All-Rounders,” but will drive in the event’s Hillclimb in the Porsche RS Spyder that won the 12 Hours of Sebring in 2008.

Goodwood will showcase Penske’s career by showcasing some of Team Penske’s most famous cars at the Festival, including its first Indy 500 entry from 1969, the four-wheel drive Lola T152; the McLaren M16B representing the first of the team’s 18 Indy 500 wins in 1972; the Penske PC23 which dominated the 1994 Indy 500; as well as the 2006 and 2018 Indy 500 winners.

Also confirmed among the entries is a Pontiac Catalina honoring the car that Penske himself drove to a NASCAR victory at Riverside in 1963, as well as the 2008 Daytona 500 winner. Representing Team Penske’s foray into Formula 1 will be the Penske PC1 from 1975, the first car manufactured by Penske Cars UK, and the PC4 which won the 1976 Austrian Grand Prix driven by John Watson.

