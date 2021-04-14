Vandagriff on board for Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

Cris Vandagriff has been named Technical Advisor to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca management for the Aug. 12-15 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

A regular fixture at the event for many years, Vandagriff — president of the Historic Motor Sport Association — will provide insight into car authenticity and history during the selection process that’s currently underway.

“This new role allows me to continue to ensure the event maintains its prestige and adherence to the founding principles of authenticity and driving standards,” Vandagriff said.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.