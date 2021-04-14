Truex Jr, Hamlin to lead Richmond field

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin will lead the field to the green flag this weekend at Richmond Raceway.

Truex will start from the pole in the Toyota Owners 400 (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, FOX). Hamlin joins him on the front row. Both are former winners at Richmond.

Chase Elliott will start third, with Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron starting fourth. Joey Logano completes the top five.

Kyle Larson will start sixth with Ryan Blaney starting seventh. Christopher Bell starts eighth, Kevin Harvick starts ninth, and Kyle Busch starts 10th.

Brad Keselowski, who won at Richmond in the fall, starts 20th. The NASCAR Cup Series did not compete at Richmond last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Austin Cindric will make his third Cup Series start this weekend in the No. 33 for Team Penske. Cindric starts last.

There are 38 drivers entered in the race.

STARTING LINE-UP