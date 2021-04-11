RACE REPLAY: Trans Am TA2 Road Atlanta

Franklin Futrelle will be reacting live in the comments and answering questions from fans during the premiere.
Formula E 5hr ago
Vandoorne gains redemption for Mercedes with Rome E-Prix 2 win
Mercedes-EQ’s Stoffel Vandoorne launched himself into the ABB Formula E World Championship drivers’ championship mix with the race win and (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 6hr ago
New Petersen Museum exhibit celebrates Pininfarina
In concert with its recent re-opening, the Petersen Automotive Museum has also unveiled a new exhibit celebrating the 90-year history of (…)
Videos 7hr ago
RACE REPLAY: F4 U.S. Race 2 at Road Atlanta
Race 2 of the F4 U.S. triple-header at Road Atlanta saw a lot of drama between drivers. You can watch all the action as it happens live by (…)
Formula E 10hr ago
Cassidy scores Rome E-Prix 2 pole
Envision Virgin Racing’s Nick Cassidy threaded his way through tricky, slippy conditions at the Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR to take a first (…)
Videos 10hr ago
RACE REPLAY: FR Americas Road Atlanta Race 3
Mother Nature drenched the Road Atlanta circuit before the season finale which caused mixed track conditions for the FR Americas (…)
NASCAR 15hr ago
Rain pushes remainder of Cup race at Martinsville to Sunday
The remainder of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway has been postponed until Sunday at 4 p.m. ET due to inclement weather. (…)
NASCAR 19hr ago
Trackhouse Racing crew chief ejected before Martinsville Cup race
Daniel Suarez won’t have crew chief Travis Mack for tonight’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway. Mack was ejected after (…)
Formula E 1d ago
Vergne credits new powertrain, tactics for Rome victory
Jean-Eric Vergne credited his DS Techeetah team’s new powertrain for its DS E-TENSE FE21 Formula E entry with giving him a winning edge in (…)
IndyCar 1d ago
Montoya ‘would be a big fan of push to pass’ at Indy
After getting up to speed on Friday’s second day of the Open Test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Juan Pablo Montoya weighed in on the (…)
