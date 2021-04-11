Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

RACE REPLAY: FR Americas Road Atlanta Race 3

By April 11, 2021 3:06 AM

Mother Nature drenched the Road Atlanta circuit before the season finale which caused mixed track conditions for the FR Americas drivers. You can watch all the action as it happens live by downloading and subscribing to SVRA Racing App. Learn more about the new app here: https://bit.ly/3rDCDgv.

