New Petersen Museum exhibit celebrates Pininfarina

In concert with its recent re-opening, the Petersen Automotive Museum has also unveiled a new exhibit celebrating the 90-year history of Italian design firm and coachbuilder Pininfarina, and the exhibit is open through Dec. 5.

The four cars in the “Aesthetic of Motoring: 90 Years of Pininfarina” display include:

• 1931 Cadillac Model452A Boattail Roadster, the first Pininfarina body mounted on a non-Italian chassis

• 1947 Cisitalia 202 Coupe, widely considered one of the most attractive vehicles ever built

• 1967 Ferrari 365P Berlinetta Speciale “Tre Posti,” the last vehicle bodied by Pininfarina for a private client

• 2019 Automobili Pininfarina “Battista,” an early design model of the luxury hypercar rather than a functioning automobile.

“With its commitment to elegant, aerodynamic design and small-scale production, Pininfarina has created some of the most innovative and revered car designs in the history of the automobile,” said Terry L. Karges, the museum’s executive director.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.