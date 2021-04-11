COMING SOON TO RACER! INDYCAR Debrief powered by INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge

We’re just days away from the start of a 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season that’s shaping up to be even closer, faster and more unpredictable than ever.

If you want to stay ahead of the pack on everything IndyCar, RACER is your go-to destination, and we’re not standing still in 2021. Starting next week, we’re excited to launch a new online show, INDYCAR Debrief powered by INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge.

Featuring the stars of the NTT IndyCar Series, INDYCAR Debrief will bring you the inside line on the 2021 season and also put the spotlight on the world’s fastest fantasy sport, the INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge Driven by Firestone.

Each episode, co-hosts Conor Daly, driver of the No. 22 U.S. Air Force Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy, and racer/TV personality Jen Horsey, will be joined by a guest driver to analyze, argue, and head off on whatever tangents they feel like. If it’s happened, or about to happen, in the NTT IndyCar Series, they’ll be talking about it.

Episode 1 goes live on Wednesday, April 14, with Andretti Autosport’s 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi joining Conor and Jen to preview the season opener at Barber Motorsports Park and throw out some ideas on who to put in your first fantasy roster of 2021. Catch it on the RACER Channel on YouTube, or check out RACER.com and our social channels.

“I love talking about IndyCar racing, and this is a great opportunity to bring the fans that little bit closer to our world,” says Daly. “And the INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge is such a great way to get even more connected with our sport, too. IndyCar fans are so knowledgeable, and playing the game is an awesome way to test that knowledge, maybe win some prizes, and earn some serious bragging rights.”

You can sign up for the 2021 INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge Driven by Firestone at fantasy.indycar.com, or the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA.

Eligibility is open to anyone around the globe, and it’s free to play. Only U.S.-based race fans are eligible for prizes after each event.

Add to your fun by joining the public INDYCAR league, or create your own private league and beat your friends and family.

Once you’ve signed up, playing is easy. Before each event weekend, which includes qualifying for the 105th Indianapolis 500, all entered drivers are given a salary value.

Using your skill and judgment, you have a $100 salary cap to split between the four drivers you think will perform best at that week’s event.

Your INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge Driven by Firestone team will earn points just like the real-life INDYCAR drivers. Points are awarded to each of your fantasy team’s drivers in each race based on where they finish in each race. In real-life double-points races, like the Indy 500, your drivers will earn double the points based on their finishing positions.

You also have several opportunities to score bonus points, including by correctly picking the podium finishers, or if your driver wins the NTT P1 Award for pole position, leads a lap, leads the most laps, or sets the fastest individual lap of the race.

The individual player with the highest round score after each race will be the round winner, and the nine players that follow the round winner will make up the top 10. Each round winner will win signed memorabilia and a Firestone hat, valued at $250. Second place also will win signed memorabilia and a Firestone hat valued at $150. Third place gets a Legends merchandise credit and a Firestone hat valued at $100. Places fourth through 10th will win a Firestone hat valued at $20.

The prizes only get better at the end of the year! The player with the highest total game score at the end of the season will be deemed the first-place, grand prize winner and will win a 2022 VIP Experience for themselves and a guest of their choice at an INDYCAR race of their choosing. The grand prize is valued at $2,500.

The second- and third-place finishers at the end of the season will win signed memorabilia valued at $500, and finishers fourth through 10th will win a Firestone hat valued at $20.

So what are you waiting for? Sign up and enjoy the INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge Driven by Firestone — and don’t forget to check out INDYCAR Debrief!