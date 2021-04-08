The Week In IndyCar, April 8, with Josef Newgarden

This edition of the The Week In IndyCar guest show features Team Penske’s two-time champion Josef Newgarden, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

Of the many topics covered, Newgarden discusses his goals for improvement in search of a third title, then moves onto recommendations for his home race in Nashville, the 2014 Indy 500 “Veins of Milk” promo, Conor Daly’s mullet, and his ADMIT1 video series.