The Week In IndyCar, April 8, with Josef Newgarden
Chris Owens/IndyCar
The Week In IndyCar, April 8, with Josef Newgarden
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By
|
Marshall Pruett
April 8, 2021 11:10 AM
This edition of the The Week In IndyCar guest show features Team Penske’s two-time champion Josef Newgarden, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.
Of the many topics covered, Newgarden discusses his goals for improvement in search of a third title, then moves onto recommendations for his home race in Nashville, the 2014 Indy 500 “Veins of Milk” promo, Conor Daly’s mullet, and his ADMIT1 video series.
Josef Newgarden, IndyCar, Podcasts
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Marshall Pruett
The 2021 season marks Marshall Pruett's 35th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
50m
Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay brought a halt to the Indy Open Test just minutes into on-track action as the No. 21 Ed Carpenter (…)
2hr
In a series of humorous videos on social media this week, racing legend Jimmie Johnson finds the missing No. 48 Honda NTT IndyCar (…)
2hr
Sixty years ago, a raw-boned kid from Houston raced into the national conscious by winning the Indianapolis 500 in only his fourth try. And (…)
2hr
Nico Hulkenberg has joined Aston Martin Racing’s F1 team as its reserve and development driver, securing a return to the team he raced (…)
3hr
George Russell says it is “crazy” that he has never worked with a technical director throughout his time at Williams so far, following (…)
22hr
The voice of NASCAR racing — Mike Joy from NASCAR on Fox — joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss a multitude of topics: • (…)
23hr
IMSA 23hr ago
For the second time in two seasons, IMSA will not make the trip to Canadian Tire Motorsports Park for its weekend of sports car racing (…)
23hr
IMSA 23hr ago
Imagine being 21 years old and having your name in the history books as a two-time winner at the 12 Hours of Sebring. That’s the reality (…)
23hr
One of the great pre-season traditions within the NTT IndyCar Series will celebrate its 10th anniversary as the Kart4Kids charity (…)
1d
If you’ve just read the title, I could easily have added “again”, because Honda’s got history when it comes to leaving (…)
More RACER
Comments