NASCAR makes will reveal Next Gen bodies May 5

Next Gen is nearly here.

Toyota, Ford, and Chevrolet will unveil their body designs, specs, and elements of their cars the afternoon of May 5 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Drivers and NASCAR executives will also be on hand for the event, which will have limited attendance due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The new vehicle will debut in the NASCAR Cup Series in February 2022 at Daytona.

All three OEMs put their models on track for the first time last week at Martinsville Speedway. However, the cars were camouflaged, and the test was closed to the public with no images made available so as not to give anything away before the unveil.

The next-generation race car will be vastly different than any the series has utilized before. Parts and pieces will come from suppliers. Next Gen will feature independent rear suspension, a sequential shifter and a single, center-locking lug nut on a wider wheel (from 15-inch to 18-inch).

A prototype of the car has been on track multiple times, with Tyler Reddick being the latest driver to test the vehicle. Reddick participated in a two-day Goodyear tire test earlier this week at Darlington Raceway.