Formula E returns this weekend with Rome doubleheader

All-electric racing returns to the streets of Rome, Italy this weekend for Rounds 3 and 4 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with a new circuit layout for the doubleheader event.

Nyck de Vries (Mercedes-EQ) heads to Italy on top of the drivers’ standings, having completed a Formula E first in the Diriyah opener by topping the times in Free Practice, Group Qualifying, Julius Baer Pole Position, and claiming his first series race win and the TAG Heuer Fastest Lap for good measure.

Jaguar Racing led the way in the teams’ standings as new signing Sam Bird secured victory in Round 2 in Diriyah. That result saw the Briton extend his unique streak of winning an E-Prix in every Formula E season to date. It also drew him level with Lucas di Grassi (Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler) in second on the all-time winners’ table with 10 victories. Bird is also a winner in the Italian capital, having won the inaugural race in 2018, and he’ll be among the favorites this time around.

The 19-turn, 3.4km/2.1-mile Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR has undergone a number of changes in close collaboration with local authorities for Season 7, and sees the track become the second longest in Formula E history behind Beijing.

The updates ensure the circuit’s character is retained, while making more space for spectators at future events, bringing local businesses into the fold and carrying out important restoration work.

The Palazzo dei Congressi, Piazzale Marconi remain landmarks and, starting from this year, the circuit will wind its way around the iconic Palazzo della Civilta Italiana, also known as the “Square Coliseum.” It’s a mix of high-speed runs and tight, complex sections and undulations with plenty of opportunities for overtaking at the hairpin and some 90-degree bends.

“The new layout is fantastic: it has longer and faster straights and offers more opportunities for overtaking,” said 2017 Formula E champion, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler’s Lucas di Grassi. “I’m sure the fans will love it; I can’t wait to race there.”

Both Saturday’s and Sunday’s Formula E races will air on CBS Sports Network.