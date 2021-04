Racers were met with perfect weather conditions throughout last weekend for VDCA‘s 19th Annual Wild Hare Run at Virginia International Raceway. VM photographer Bill Stoler was on hand for the 3-day event and captured the action as over 150 cars and drivers went racing. Look for more photos and a full recap in an upcoming issue of Vintage Motorsport magazine.

View the whole gallery at VintageMotorsport.com.