Logano leads Martinsville Cup field

Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin will start from the front row this weekend at Martinsville Speedway as the NASCAR Cup Series returns to action.

Logano starts from the pole after winning the most recent race two weeks ago at Bristol on the dirt. Five-time Martinsville winner Denny Hamlin starts second.

William Byron will start third, Ryan Blaney will start fourth, and Chase Elliott rounds out the top five. Elliott (pictured above with Logano) won at Martinsville in the fall.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start sixth, followed by Martin Truex Jr. starting seventh, Ryan Newman starting eighth, Kevin Harvick starting ninth, and Brad Keselowski starting 10th.

Truex is the defending race winner.

Justin Haley returns to the No. 77 for Spire Motorsports and will start 30th. James Davison makes his fifth start of the season with Rick Ware Racing in the No. 15, and he’ll bring up the rear of the field for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, starting 37th.

