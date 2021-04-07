Lime Rock Park announces new ownership group

After 37 years of ownership, Skip Barber today announced a new Lime Rock Park ownership structure to propel future growth and opportunity for the Park in the years ahead.

“I am extremely excited and proud to announce the acquisition of Lime Rock Park by Lime Rock Group, LLC,” said Skip Barber. “The Group’s General Partners, Charles Mallory, Dicky Riegel and Bill Rueckert along with a group of private investors have assumed control of Lime Rock Park and are bringing outstanding new vision and vitality to Lime Rock’s operations and to our local and regional community. They are the ideal stewards of the Park’s long and successful legacy. This is truly wonderful news for everyone involved with Lime Rock as we commence our 65th year of operations,” he continued.

Lime Rock Group, LLC was formed specifically for the acquisition of Lime Rock Park. Skip Barber will remain a significant owner in the new entity and will be an integral part of its Management Committee, as the business continues to leverage Skip’s worldwide reputation in the motorsports industry.

Dicky Riegel, former president & CEO of Airstream, Inc. and COO of Thor Industries, Inc., will serve as Lime Rock Park’s new CEO.

“Lime Rock has been one of my favorite places and my home track for over 40 years; the same is true for my partners, Charles and Bill, both of whom consider Lime Rock a home away from home,” said Riegel. “All of us have deep roots in Connecticut and look forward to being active in the community and working collaboratively with the town. To now be owners of this iconic and storied brand is a dream come true.”

Lime Rock commences the 2021 season after a pandemic-restricted year with an expanding events calendar, new partners and sponsors, and additional new working capital to invest in future opportunities. Lime Rock Group’s investors include seasoned motorsports luminaries and automotive entities that will immediately drive new activity for the Park, including manufacturer and sponsor relationships. Most importantly, all of the Group’s investors are passionate motorsports enthusiasts intent on burnishing Lime Rock’s traditions and reputation while also evolving to meet modern demands.