Bourdais’ 10th anniversary Kart4Kids charity fundraiser set for Saturday

One of the great pre-season traditions within the NTT IndyCar Series will celebrate its 10th anniversary as the Kart4Kids charity fundraiser takes place this Saturday in St. Petersburg.

Led by A.J. Foyt Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais in his adopted hometown, and supported a committed group of local volunteers, the event has sent more than $1 million to the nearby Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Outside of the karting event which has featured nearly half of the IndyCar grid and numerous sports car drivers over the years, an online auction containing signed racing memorabilia, trips, racing experiences, artwork, and other donated items is where fans can continue to assist Kart4Kids from afar.

“We have quite a lot of support this year for the event,” Bourdais told RACER. “Typically, we open the year at St. Pete, but with how the schedule has worked out, we’ll do the karting event and the live auction, then race at Barber the next weekend, and then go back to St. Pete for the IndyCar race. But even with it being jumbled a little bit, there’s a lot of amazing sponsors that have come through for us [https://kart4kids.org/sponsors/]. More than anything, I’m really proud of everyone who started this 10 years ago and to see that it’s still growing and helping with important things for the children’s hospital.”