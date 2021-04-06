The Week In IndyCar, April 6, Listener Q&A
Chris Owens/IndyCar
By
|
Marshall Pruett
April 6, 2021 5:30 AM
It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.
We open this week’s episode with multiple submissions on Texas Motor Speedway and the conundrum caused by the PJ1 traction compound. Then, move through items like why RLL signed Santino Ferrucci for the Indy 500, whether mental health resources exist for IndyCar crew members who’ve experienced trauma, the biggest obstacles Jimmie Johnson will face, and more.
Santino Ferrucci, Texas Motor Speedway, IndyCar, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2021 season marks Marshall Pruett's 35th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
