The Week In IndyCar, April 6, Listener Q&A

It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

We open this week’s episode with multiple submissions on Texas Motor Speedway and the conundrum caused by the PJ1 traction compound. Then, move through items like why RLL signed Santino Ferrucci for the Indy 500, whether mental health resources exist for IndyCar crew members who’ve experienced trauma, the biggest obstacles Jimmie Johnson will face, and more.