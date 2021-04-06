IndyCar Open Test to feature majority of Indy 500 entrants

The majority of the field that will attempt to qualify for the 105th Indianapolis 500 will take part in the Thursday-Friday Open Test at IMS.

Few surprises were revealed on the entry list, with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing’s nomination of Sage Karam to driver serving as one combination that was not previously confirmed. Paretta Autosport will make its IndyCar debut at the test with Simona De Silvestro, and as RACER noted on Monday, a new name to the series in Dale Coyne Racing’s Cody Ware will take part in the Rookie Orientation Program.

Of the anticipated entries missing from the list of 32, Andretti Autosport’s sixth driver will not take part in the test. A.J. Foyt Racing’s third and fourth entries aren’t included, and Top Gun Racing won’t be present with RC Enerson.

The test will be broadcast via NBC’s Peacock live streaming platform.

AJ Foyt Racing: Sebastien Bourdais*, Dalton Kellett*

Andretti Autosport: Colton Herta, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi

Andretti Herta-Haupert Autosport w/ Marco Andretti & Curb-Agajanian: Marco Andretti

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport: James Hinchcliffe*

Arrow McLaren SP: Juan Pablo Montoya*, Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist

Carlin: Max Chilton*

Chip Ganassi Racing: Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Tony Kanaan, Alex Palou

Dale Coyne Racing: Cody Ware^

Dale Coyne Racing with RWR: Pietro Fittipaldi^

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan: Ed Jones*

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing: Sage Karam*

Ed Carpenter Racing: Ed Carpenter, Conor Daly, Rinus VeeKay

Meyer Shank Racing: Helio Castroneves*, Jack Harvey

Paretta Autosport: Simona De Silvestro*

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing: Santino Ferrucci, Graham Rahal, Takuma Sato

Team Penske: Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power

* — Required to complete Refresher Test

^ — Required to complete Rookie Orientation Program