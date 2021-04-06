Ford teams with Hot Ones to showcase all-electric Mustang Mach-E 1400

To showcase the Mustang Mach-E 1400s exhilarating, adrenaline-pounding capabilities, Ford Performance joined forces with an unsuspecting partner… Hot sauce. Nothing brings together adrenaline junkies better than an insanely hot hot sauce, or the thrill of driving in Ford’s 1400-horsepower, all-electric road rocket, the Mustang Mach-E 1400.

Ford partnered with Sean Evans and his popular web show Hot Ones to turn the feeling of riding in the Mustang Mach-E 1400 into a hot sauce, with notes of smoke, charred earth, and plenty of the insanely hot peppers–for a hot sauce that will make you scream like the Mustang Mach-E 1400.

To make sure this hot sauce accurately represents the Mustang Mach-E 1400, Ford Performance brought in one of their Performance drivers, Vaughn Gittin Jr., who was one of the key partners in designing the Mustang Mach-E 1400. Vaughn Gittin Jr. took Sean around the track for a ride worthy of the biggest adrenaline junkies.

Disclaimer: There is no hot sauce available to consumers. The partnership with The Hot Ones is for promotional purposes only.

FACTS

EV Category:

Ford announced a $29 billion investment in EVs and autonomous vehicles through 2025.

Ford has North America’s largest EV charging Network.

Mustang Mach-E 1400: