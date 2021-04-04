Replay: FR Americas Road Atlanta season opener

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

April 4, 2021

FR Americas opened its 2021 season at Road Atlanta with a dozen drivers from around the world. You can watch all the action as it happens live by downloading and subscribing to SVRA Racing app. Learn more about the new app here: https://bit.ly/3rDCDgv.

