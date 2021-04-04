Race replay: Trans Am battles Mother Nature at Road Atlanta

Weather really played a factor in Round 2 of the TA/SGT/GT race at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, with drivers slipping and sliding all over the technical Georgia circuit. Make sure to watch until the very end for an exciting finish.
Replay: FR Americas Road Atlanta season opener
FR Americas opened its 2021 season at Road Atlanta with a dozen drivers from around the world. You can watch all the action as it (…)
Legends spark a new era as Extreme E begins
No less than 14 world championship titles were represented on the grid for the first Extreme E race — or 22 if you also count those of team (…)
Hurtgen and LeDuc escape dust-up in the desert
Dust and impaired vision for following cars has been a concern all week in the Al’ula desert for the opening round of the new Extreme E (…)
Parker Thompson to host Road to Indy TV
Road to Indy TV, the broadcast production and social media arm of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires, will kick off its eighth (…)
Rosberg relishes new fight with Hamilton in Extreme E
Lewis Hamilton vs Nico Rosberg at the top of the time sheets? It’s like we’ve time-warped back to 2016 when the Mercedes teammates (or (…)
Gutierrez/Loeb top Saudi Extreme E qualifying
Lewis Hamilton beat Nico Rosberg again, this time as a team owner, in the first ever qualifying session for Extreme E. But it took a penalty (…)
Jackson Lee: On the Road to Indy
The long offseason is almost over! As we get closer to the start of racing season, I thought I’d send out an update on all things (…)
I’m not laughing at racing EVs now - Zak Brown
Zak Brown admits he didn’t take Alejandro Agag seriously when the Spanish entrepreneur first dreamed up Formula E, the electric (…)
Preview: Mecum Houston auction
Mecum will return to Houston’s NRG Center for the 10th consecutive year with an estimated 1,000 American muscle cars, classics, (…)
Treffert, Engen close out HSR Spring Fling with victories
Two one-hour B.R.M. Chronographes Endurance Challenge races and a full slate of WeatherTech Sprint Series doubleheaders brought the (…)
