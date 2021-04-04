Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Race replay: Trans Am battles Mother Nature at Road Atlanta

Weather really played a factor in Round 2 of the TA/SGT/GT race at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, with drivers slipping and sliding all over the technical Georgia circuit. Make sure to watch until the very end for an exciting finish.

