Preview: Mecum Houston auction

Mecum will return to Houston’s NRG Center for the 10th consecutive year with an estimated 1,000 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, exotics, trucks, Hot Rods and Resto Mods, along with motorcycles and memorabilia for the April 8-10 auction.

Among the offerings is the previously announced Steve Forristall Collection, as well as vintage vehicles that include a 1966 Plymouth Belvedere Hardtop with a comprehensive frame-off restoration.

