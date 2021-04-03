Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Preview: Mecum Houston auction

Image by Mecum

Preview: Mecum Houston auction

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

Preview: Mecum Houston auction

By April 3, 2021 4:55 AM

By |

Mecum will return to Houston’s NRG Center for the 10th consecutive year with an estimated 1,000 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, exotics, trucks, Hot Rods and Resto Mods, along with motorcycles and memorabilia for the April 8-10 auction.

Among the offerings is the previously announced Steve Forristall Collection, as well as vintage vehicles that include a 1966 Plymouth Belvedere Hardtop with a comprehensive frame-off restoration.

Check out the entire docket and more images at VintageMotorsport.com.

, , Vintage Motorsport / Historic, vintagemotorsport.com

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home