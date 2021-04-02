First feature winners crowned at HSR Spring Fling

A trio of race winners emerged in a pair of feature races that closed out the opening day of 2021 HSR competition Thursday at the HSR Spring Fling at Sebring International Raceway.

After securing a Group 5 WeatherTech sprint race victory earlier Thursday afternoon, Todd Treffert went two-for-two on the day with a flag-to-flag win in the Sasco Sports International/American Challenge season-opening race.

Treffert scored overall and Porsche class Sasco Sports honors for the second-straight running of the HSR Spring Fling in his No. 141 Speedconcepts 1974 No. 141 Porsche 911 IROC Prepared by the 901 Shop.

Porsches swept the overall Sasco Sports top-three with Treffert leading the similar Heritage Motorsports 1974 No. 52 Porsche 911 IROC of Yves Scemama across the finish line.

Frank Beck finished third overall and in the competitive Porsche class in his Becks European 1972 No. 59 Porsche 914/6.

International Sasco Sports honors went to Barry Payne in the 1999 No. 9 Lotus Elise. Payne was joined on the International division podium by Gary Wilt in the 1969 No. 102 BMW 2002. Both entries are prepared this weekend by Heritage Motorsports.

Thursday’s other feature race – the season-opening Stoner Car Care Global GT sprint – was won by Greg Griffin in his Speed Works 2016 No. 071 Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo.

Griffin shared the Stoner Global GT podium with Paul Reisman who finished second in his Hudson Historics 2009 No. 75 Porsche 997 Cup. David Roberts completed the top three in his CRP Racing 2015 Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport.