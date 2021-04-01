Ex-Briggs Cunningham Le Mans Corvette on RM Sotheby’s May Amelia Island Auction docket

Leading early highlights for RM Sotheby’s May 22 Amelia Island auction is a Corvette that Briggs Cunningham entered in the 1960 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The C1 Corvette (chassis no. 3535) is one of three Corvettes run by Cunningham’s team and developed with clandestine assistance by a Chevrolet team under Corvette lead Zora Arkus-Duntov for the 1960 Le Mans. Offered without reserve, RM Sotheby’s estimates the Corvette’s selling price between $900,000 to $1.3 million.

See more of the car at VintageMotorsport.com.