The Yellow Submarine gets a new captain

Team Penske’s NTT IndyCar Series rookie will wear a famous livery for his Indianapolis 500 as Scott McLaughlin took to social media on Wednesday to reveal he’ll represent Pennzoil in May.

“I’ll have the Yellow Submarine for the Indy 500,” the New Zealander said. “It going to be a pretty special thing to run this for Shell, for Pennzoil, and my first Indy 500 to have the Yellow Sub. Trying to carry on the traditions and put some success to this Yellow Submarine again. Really excited to run the No. 3 Pennzoil Chevy. You’ll be able to see it, so hopefully it’s at the front.”

The three-time Australian Supercars champion takes the Pennzoil baton from former Team Penske driver Helio Castroneves, who drove the yellow No. 3 Chevy in August during his final Indy 500 for the team.