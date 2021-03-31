Porsche featured marque of HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA

Sports car racing powerhouse Porsche will be the featured marque at this year’s Historic Sportscar Racing Classic Daytona presented by IMSA, the classic 24-hour race at Daytona International Speedway that runs for the seventh time Oct. 27-31. HSR made the announcement today as its season-opening Spring Fling event gets underway at Sebring International Raceway.

The Porsche celebration at the HSR Classic Daytona pays tribute to the Stuttgart-based manufacturer’s decades of unmatched success in the Rolex 24 At Daytona, and the earlier iterations of the endurance race, which has been run annually on the Daytona road course for nearly 60 years.

Porsche is the most successful manufacturer in the history of the Rolex 24 At Daytona, amassing a record 22 overall wins, with the first coming in 1968 and the most recent in 2010. The winning run includes a record 11 consecutive overall victories from 1977 through 1987.

