Dates set for Rome, Valencia E-Prix

Formula E and the FIA have confirmed updates to the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The event in the Italian capital of Rome has become a doubleheader event, hosting Round 3 and 4 on April 10 and 11.

The Valencia E-Prix will also become a doubleheader, hosting Round 5 and 6 of the season on April 24 and 25.

Formula E will continue to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is in constant communication with its community of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters and host cities. The remainder of the Season 7 calendar will be confirmed at a later date.

All calendar updates depend on travel restrictions, as well as local government protocols and are subject to approval of the FIA World Motor Sport Council.