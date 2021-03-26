F1 TV Pro: Take race weekend to the next level with a 7-day free trial

It’s here! The 2021 Formula 1 season roars into action this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix. Reigning champion Lewis Hamilton is targeting a record-breaking eight title, but Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing aren’t going to make it easy for the Mercedes driver.

It’s going to be intense all the way down the grid, and thanks to F1 TV Pro you can have the best seat in the house — up close in the heart of the action. Don’t miss a moment as a resurgent McLaren battles a Ferrari team with a huge point to prove. Can Alpine’s superstar signing Fernando Alonso put a marker down in Bahrain and take the fight to Aston Martin and AlphaTauri? And who’ll be in the mix from Alfa Romeo, Williams and Haas? It’s going to be an F1 season like no other, and the answers start now.

Livestream the Bahrain GP Free with a 7-day Trial on F1 TV Pro. Take your race weekend to the next level with exclusive onboard cameras, unedited radio chatter, the Pit Lane Channel, pre- and post-race shows and live data. Put yourself in control of your race weekend experience and stream every race this season live and on-demand with F1 TV Pro. Click here to get your 7-day free trial of F1 TV Pro for a limited time!

For every free practice, qualifying session and the race, F1 TV Pro subscribers will enjoy onboard features and the Pit Lane Channel. Live F1 TV cameras take you inside the cockpits of all 20 cars, so you see what the drivers are seeing. At the same time, you also get to listen in on team radio. You’ll hear the tactics, tantrums and triumphs, live and unedited.

F1 TV also acts as your mobile-friendly virtual Pit Wall, letting you access live timing data, weather and tire strategy. Plus, you can watch highlights, binge on exclusive documentaries, and enjoy classic races from the archive. It’s the most comprehensive and compelling way to watch Formula 1, with a host of features at your fingertips.

F1’s 23-race 2021 world tour includes all the classic destinations, plus the return of 2020 additions Imola and Portimao. And bringing a whole new challenge, the Dutch GP is back on the calendar for the first time since 1985, with the revamped Zandvoort track boasting banked turns to crank up the excitement. Exclusive F1 TV pre- and post-race shows will capture the challenge of every track, as well as providing critical insight and in-depth analysis of every session. The Pit Lane Channel’s expert commentary and multi-camera views of the race will ensure you don’t miss a second of the action.

And as well as every F1 free practice, qualifying session and race available live on F1 TV Pro, there’s live streaming of the Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup support races to keep you up to speed on the stars of the future.

F1 TV has undergone a complete rebuild over the winter to enhance the video player experience. The addition of Airplay and Chromecast from web compatibility makes enjoying F1 TV on your big screen now a possibility. Viewers can also toggle between key features, navigate different channels, jump in the stream, or restart from the beginning. Whether F1 TV is your primary source of live or on-demand F1 coverage, or it serves as an additional screen packed with data across multiple devices, it means that you can explore every race — from every angle.

