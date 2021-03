By www.epartrade.com | March 25, 2021 8:48 AM

Sign up now for the next RACE INDUSTRY NOW Webinar, set for Wednesday, March 31 at 9:00 a.m. PST:

“How To Get Maximum Braking Performance From Your Brake System” by PAGID Racing

With Jim Emerson, Senior Manager; Ian Berwick, Senior Application Engineer and Marc Miller, IMSA and Trans Am Champion. Hosted by Jeff Hammond from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.

No charge to attend. CLICK HERE TO SIGN-UP