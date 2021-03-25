IMSA rejoins Detroit IndyCar weekend, adds GTLM

The traditional event held at Detroit’s Belle Isle has been restored with the return of IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship to the same June weekend featuring the NTT IndyCar Series.

Due to a previous date clash with the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which meant many of its competitors would have been in France, IMSA’s visit to Michigan was moved to a weekend of its own, seven days prior to the IndyCar event. But with Le Mans being moved to August, IMSA and Belle Isle’s promoters were able to bring the 100-minute race back to its familiar place as Saturday’s featured contest on the twin-bill event.

And, thanks to the absence of Le Mans in June, IMSA’s factory-filled GT Le Mans class has been incorporated into the WeatherTech Championship’s revised Detroit date.

“With the 24 Hours of Le Mans moving to August, we were given the opportunity to continue what has become a tradition — giving race fans a weekend full of on-track action with some of the most talented sports car and open-wheel racing drivers in the world,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “We look forward to returning to Belle Isle Park June 11-12 for the IMSA Chevrolet Sports Car Classic.”

IMSA’s DPi and GT Daytona classes are scheduled to appear alongside GTLM, which will run as a non-points round for the Corvettes and Porsche that are expected to appear. LMP2, which was originally listed for Detroit, will have a round added elsewhere on the calendar at a venue to be determined.