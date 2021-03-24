The Week In Sports Cars, March 24

It’s The Week In Sports Cars show with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin using listener-driven Q&A topics submitted via social media..
Discussion topics:
• IMSA (starts at 3m18s)
• WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (59m47s)
• General & fun (1h18m57s)
It’s The Week In Sports Cars show with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin using listener-driven Q&A topics submitted via social media..
Discussion topics:
• IMSA (starts at 3m18s)
• WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (59m47s)
• General & fun (1h18m57s)
The traditional event held at Detroit’s Belle Isle has been restored with the return of IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship to the (…)
Organizers of the ERA Championship, the world’s first all-electric junior formula race series, have announced a four week winter series (…)
Online auto retailer Carvana, which is backing Jimmie Johnson’s Chip Ganassi Racing’s Honda Indy car, will employ its immersive (…)
Haas will finalize its 2021 car at the second race of the season, with some minor components not yet ready for the season-opening Bahrain (…)
Two guests on The Racing Writer’s Podcast this week: Tad Geschickter, one of the co-owners of JTG Daugherty Racing, and Grant (…)
The Andretti Acquisition Corporation (AAC), a new business entity formed by motor racing team owner Michael Andretti, has registered (…)
“Driven to Win: Racing in America,” the first comprehensive exhibition to cover American auto racing, including stock car, sports car, drag (…)
The city of Chicago is getting a NASCAR race – at least virtually. Wednesday, NASCAR and iRacing jointly announced with the City of (…)
Texas Motor Speedway and IndyCar are going the extra mile to try and ensure this year’s race returns to a two-groove affair. Last year, a (…)
To Chase Briscoe, it’s all too clear that Stewart-Haas Racing’s performance is off right now in the NASCAR Cup Series. Last weekend at (…)
Comments