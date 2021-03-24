Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Racing on TV, March 26-28

Racing on TV, March 26-28

Racing on TV, March 26-28

March 24, 2021

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, March 26

Bahrain Practice 1 7:25-8:30am

Bahrain Practice 2 10:55am-12:00pm

Bristol dirt – practice 1 3:00-4:00pm

Bristol dirt – practice 1 4:00-5:00pm

Bristol dirt – practice 2 5:30-6:30pm

Bristol dirt – practice 2 6:30-7:30pm

 

Saturday, March 27

Bahrain Practice 3 7:55-9:00am

Bahrain qualifying 10:55am-12:00pm

Bristol dirt – qualifying 4:30-5:30pm

Bristol dirt – qualifying 6:00-7:00pm

Bristol dirt – race 8:00-10:00pm

 

Sunday, March 28

Bahrain Practice 1 10:55am-12:00pm

Arlington 1:30-3:00pm (D)

Bristol dirt 3:30-7:00pm

Qatar 11:30pm-1:00am (SDD)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

 

