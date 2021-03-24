Racing on TV, March 26-28

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- MotorTrendOnDemand.com
- MotorTrend Channel airs WIDE WORLD OF SPEED each Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET features highlights from DTM, BTCC, Supercars, Porsche SuperCup and more
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Friday, March 26
|Bahrain Practice 1
|7:25-8:30am
|
|Bahrain Practice 2
|10:55am-12:00pm
|
|Bristol dirt – practice 1
|3:00-4:00pm
|
|Bristol dirt – practice 1
|4:00-5:00pm
|
|Bristol dirt – practice 2
|5:30-6:30pm
|
|Bristol dirt – practice 2
|6:30-7:30pm
|
Saturday, March 27
|Bahrain Practice 3
|7:55-9:00am
|
|Bahrain qualifying
|10:55am-12:00pm
|
|Bristol dirt – qualifying
|4:30-5:30pm
|
|Bristol dirt – qualifying
|6:00-7:00pm
|
|Bristol dirt – race
|8:00-10:00pm
|
Sunday, March 28
|Bahrain Practice 1
|10:55am-12:00pm
|
|Arlington
|1:30-3:00pm (D)
|
|Bristol dirt
|3:30-7:00pm
|
|Qatar
|11:30pm-1:00am (SDD)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;
Comments