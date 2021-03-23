Race Industry Now set for webinar doubleheader

This week’s EPARTRADE Race Industry Now webinar will be a doubleheader.

Scheduled for Wednesday, March 24, the webinar will open at 9:00 a.m. PDT with “Racing Valves / Valvetrain Components & Multi-Valve Cylinder Head Technology” by Ferrea Racing Components, featuring Zeke Urrutia, director of marketing, and Luke Wilson, owner, 4 Piston Racing.

That will be followed at 10:00 a.m. by “Lighter, Stronger, Faster – The Future of Cylinder Bore Coatings” by Total Piston Rings with Lake Speed, Jr., tribologist, and Charles Navarro, president, LN Engineering.

Both webinars will be hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM’s Late Shift.

Click HERE to register.