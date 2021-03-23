Bondurant renamed Radford Racing School

The new ownership group of auto enthusiasts, collectors and graduates who purchased the venerable Bondurant Driving School in May 2019 announced Monday they have renamed the facility the Radford Racing School.

The renaming marks the school’s new association with the team behind the Radford brand, a name known for its coachbuilding legacy. The Radford team includes English television celebrity Ant Anstead; F1 champion Jenson Button; automotive designer Mark Stubbs; and business partner Roger Behle. The four are reviving the Radford story into a lifestyle brand that celebrates auto design and performance, high-performing driving and racing.

Additional details at VintageMotorsport.com.