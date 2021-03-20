Shank Acura fastest, Ally Cadillac back in action in Sebring warm-up

Dane Cameron led Saturday morning’s 20-minute warm-up session with a final lap of 1m46.833s in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-24, less than two hours before the start of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Loic Duval was second, +0.577s in the No. 5 JDC-Miller Motorsports Mustang Sampling Cadillac.

Other class leaders were: LMP2, Thomas Merrill, 1m51.065s in the No. 11 WIN Autosport ORECA LMP2 07-Gibson; GTLM, Mathieu Jaminet, 1m56.848s in the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19; LMP3, Joao Barbosa, 1m57.083s in the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier JS P320; and GTD, Bill Auberlen, 2m00.655s in the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3.

Simon Pagenaud quickly went to the top of the session on his first flying lap — clearing a major hurdle for the No. 48 Ally Cadillac DPi-V.R. Kamui Kobayashi wound up third, +1.25s back. Looking to get in one extra lap during qualifying, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson spun that car in Turn 16. Regaining control, Johnson spun again in Turn 17, resulting in a heavy impact into the barrier. Action Express Racing spent the remainder of Friday updating a spare tub, using the engine and gearbox from the original car. Repairs continued until midnight. Johnson did not participate in the warm-up but will start the race in seventh position.

The other Action Express Racing entry — the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac — ran a half-dozen two-minute laps with Pipo Derani, Felipe Nasr and Mike Conway at the wheel. That car led all three of Thursday’s practice sessions before capturing the pole in qualifying.

Thirty-two of the 37 starters set times in the session. The No. 54 CORE autosport Ligier JS P320 was the lone car opting not to participate.

After capturing the pole in Friday’s two-stage GTD qualifying, the No. 19 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan will start at the back of the 37-car grid due to using a Wi-Fi hot spot on the car.

There has been a driver change for the No. 7 Forty7 Motorsporrs Duqueine M30-D08, with Stevan McAleer stepping in to replace Dr. Jim Norman.

Saturday morning’s session was held in a chilly 56 degrees F. Today’s high is forecast for 75 degrees — much cooler than Thursday’s 90-degree heat, with little probability of rain.

UP NEXT: Green flag for the 69th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring is set for 10:10 a.m.