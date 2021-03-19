Parnelli Jones’ "Big Oly” Baja Bronco at Mecum Indy auction

The most recognizable Ford Bronco in the world and the first “super car” of off-road racing – piloted by one of the most diverse and successful drivers in motorsports history – will be offered for public sale for the very first time at Mecum’s May 14-22 Spring Classic auction in Indianapolis.

The famed 1969 Ford Bronco Baja 1000 Racer known as “Big Oly,” still owned by its driver and part of the Parnelli Jones Collection, will join approximately 2,000 other vehicles and a large assemblage of Road Art offerings for the annual auction.

For additional details, log on to VintageMotorsport.com.